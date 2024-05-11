Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
