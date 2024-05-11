Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

