Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $76.67 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

