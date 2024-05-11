Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $12.49.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
