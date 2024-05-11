Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.