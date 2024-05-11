Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$836.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.1 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.530 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

