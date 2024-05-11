Raymond James Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$11.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORA. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
