Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$225.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

TSE GSY opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

