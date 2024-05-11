Raymond James Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$261.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$247.00 to C$261.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.27 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$247.30.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intact Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
