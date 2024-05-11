Raymond James Initiates Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

NYSE:ULS opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

In related news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

