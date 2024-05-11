Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

