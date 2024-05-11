RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RICK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
RCI Hospitality Price Performance
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.
Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality
In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
