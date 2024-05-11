Request (REQ) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and $2.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,623.13 or 0.99880415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12328196 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,447,223.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

