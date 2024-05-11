Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

