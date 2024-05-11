ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock worth $5,316,828 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,322,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.