Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

RVMD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 1,013,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 392.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,848 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

