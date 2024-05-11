Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 15,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,226. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.