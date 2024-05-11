RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %

RingCentral stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

