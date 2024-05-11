RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5 million-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.590-3.670 EPS.
RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
