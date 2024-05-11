RingCentral’s (RNG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

