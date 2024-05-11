Robert W. Baird Boosts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $72.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.10.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 253.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BlackLine by 19.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

