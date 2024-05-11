Robert W. Baird Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $69.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

