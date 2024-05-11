Robert W. Baird Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $27.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

