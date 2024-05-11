Robert W. Baird Trims Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price to $210.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.72.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

