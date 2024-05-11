Robert W. Baird Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Target Price to $10.00

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beachbody Price Performance

NYSE:BODI opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Beachbody has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

