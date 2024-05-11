ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 70,812 shares.The stock last traded at $56.63 and had previously closed at $56.58.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.