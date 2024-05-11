Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,530,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,669,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
