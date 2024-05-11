Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RSI traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rogers Sugar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.