Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

