Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $113.91 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

