Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $322.94 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

