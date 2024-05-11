Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

