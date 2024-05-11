Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

