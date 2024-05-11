Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

