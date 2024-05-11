Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $840,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. 4,515,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

