Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned approximately 1.39% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 233,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

