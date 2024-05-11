Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFAV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,076 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

