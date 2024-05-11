Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 60,115 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,115 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,517,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,196,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 664,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

