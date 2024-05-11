Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 700,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

