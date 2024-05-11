Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,856. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.