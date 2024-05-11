Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 20,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGC opened at C$1.61 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.