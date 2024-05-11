Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.22.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 163,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,938. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.68. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

