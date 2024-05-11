Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

