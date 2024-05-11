Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,819. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

