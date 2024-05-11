Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Cormark

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.64.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.28. 137,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.65. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

