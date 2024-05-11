Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

SVV stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.30. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650 in the last quarter.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

