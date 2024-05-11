ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCSC opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $24,912,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,236,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ScanSource by 90.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 115,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

