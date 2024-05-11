Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 750 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

