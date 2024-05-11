Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $17.79 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. 14,428,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,218,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.