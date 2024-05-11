Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 159,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

