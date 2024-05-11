Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25, reports. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 1,216,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. FMR LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

