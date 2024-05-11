Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

